DOE: Efficiency partnership with U.S. manufacturers is saving billions

By Utility Dive

Oct 15, 2018

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) says its Better Buildings, Better Plants initiative is growing and saving money, as more companies join the program, which includes a voluntary goal for manufacturers to reduce their energy intensity by 25% across a 10-year program.

In an update issued on Wednesday, DOE said more than 200 partners in the program, representing more than 10% of the country's manufacturing energy footprint, have reported savings of more than $5.3 billion in cumulative energy costs.

