Digital twins concept gains traction among enterprises
Sep 18, 2018
In 10 years, digital replicas of industrial equipment in industries ranging from food and beverage to manufacturing and health care will be widespread, said Elizabeth Hackenson, chief information officer at Schneider Electric SE.
“That’s going to be a competitive advantage, to understand how your assets are performing not only from a maintenance perspective but also profitability,” said Ms. Hackenson, who joined the industrial giant eight months ago and oversees how Schneider’s customers get the most of its new technology options, including digital twins.
Digital twins are software models of sensor-enabled physical assets and designed to monitor performance and help reduce costly unplanned equipment outages. The convergence of advanced technologies such as sensors, cloud services, big data and machine learning has brought this idea to fruition.
Read the full story at blogs.wsj.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments