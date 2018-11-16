/ / / Cleveland manufacturing companies can't find enough younger workers to replace retirees

If not for a high school technical program that introduced Matt Schauer to the manufacturing industry, the 25-year-old might have never ended up at Fredon Corp., operating a machine as big as a room in your house.

"That [internship] gave me the basic know-how and then I learned more once I got here," said Schauer. "There was so much more to learn."

"There's this tremendous transfer of knowledge that needs to happen but we don't have the people to get it done," said Vector Technical Inc. President Tim Bleich. Vector is a manufacturing industry recruiting company.

Read the full story at news5cleveland.com.