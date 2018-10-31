/ / / Chinese intelligence officers charged with U.S. jet-engine hacking conspiracy

Two Chinese intelligence officers and a group of alleged hackers have been charged in San Diego on accusations of infiltrating the computer networks of private companies in the U.S. and abroad to steal plans for a turbofan engine to be used in commercial airliners, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The indictment is among a small but growing collection of prosecutions that openly accuses the Chinese government of stealing U.S. trade secrets.

Read the full story at sandiegouniontribune.com.