Chinese intelligence officers charged with U.S. jet-engine hacking conspiracy

By the San Diego Union-Tribune

Oct 31, 2018

Two Chinese intelligence officers and a group of alleged hackers have been charged in San Diego on accusations of infiltrating the computer networks of private companies in the U.S. and abroad to steal plans for a turbofan engine to be used in commercial airliners, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The indictment is among a small but growing collection of prosecutions that openly accuses the Chinese government of stealing U.S. trade secrets.

Read the full story at sandiegouniontribune.com.

