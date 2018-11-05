/ / / Charges filed against Ohio aluminum plant's former general manager, safety coordinator in connection with fatal accident

Two individuals who were managers at Extrudex Aluminum Inc. in North Jackson, OH, at the time of a fatal accident in 2012 have been indicted with conspiracy to obstruct justice.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Ohio, Brian K. Carder, 62, of Stow, and Paul Love, 57, of Lake Milton, have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and obstruction of proceedings. Love also has been charged with a count of making false statements to law enforcement.

At the time of the incident, Carder served as the plant's general manager, and Love was its safety coordinator and human resources director.

