Brewers enjoy lapse in trade war as tariffs raise costs
Dec 27, 2018
Christmas may be over, but Flagstaff, AZ-area businesses have been enjoying the 90-day moratorium on the trade war between the United States and China.
In particular, breweries have taken the opportunity to stock up on the necessary supplies while the tariffs are absent and prices are not as high.
“Mother Road can’t take a 25 percent hit on kegs,” said Michael Marquess, the founder and CEO of Mother Road Brewing. “I mean that’s huge; that’s real dollars.” The brewer has taken the opportunity to purchase $76,000 worth of kegs.
Read the full story at azdailysun.com.
