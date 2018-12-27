Plant Services

/ / / Brewers enjoy lapse in trade war as tariffs raise costs

Brewers enjoy lapse in trade war as tariffs raise costs

By the Arizona Daily Sun

Dec 27, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Christmas may be over, but Flagstaff, AZ-area businesses have been enjoying the 90-day moratorium on the trade war between the United States and China.

In particular, breweries have taken the opportunity to stock up on the necessary supplies while the tariffs are absent and prices are not as high.

“Mother Road can’t take a 25 percent hit on kegs,” said Michael Marquess, the founder and CEO of Mother Road Brewing. “I mean that’s huge; that’s real dollars.” The brewer has taken the opportunity to purchase $76,000 worth of kegs.

Read the full story at azdailysun.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 