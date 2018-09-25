/ / / Boeing and the National Science Foundation partner to improve STEM training and diversity

The National Science Foundation (NSF) and Boeing today announced a new, $21 million partnership through which Boeing will invest $11 million to accelerate training in critical skill areas and increase diversity in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. Boeing becomes the first business to contribute at a national level to NSF INCLUDES, which aims to enhance U.S. innovation leadership through a commitment to broadening participation.

"We are grateful to Boeing for investing in the future of the U.S. STEM workforce," said France Cordova, NSF director and leader of the NSF INCLUDES initiative. "These kinds of public-private partnerships can lead to a more technically proficient workforce with the skills needed to expand our national research and development base."

Supported by $10 million in funding from Boeing, NSF will invest in the design, development and deployment of online curricula at the community college, undergraduate, graduate and professional levels. To complement Boeing's investment, NSF's Directorate for Education and Human Resources will invest $10 million in awards focused on reskilling and increasing the skill level of the U.S. STEM workforce.

