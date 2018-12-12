Plant Services

Are tariffs boosting the U.S. aluminum industry?

Are tariffs boosting the U.S. aluminum industry?

By PBS NewsHour

Dec 12, 2018

The Trump administration’s tariffs on aluminum imports are leading to new investment in what was a dying industry, according to a new report from the left-leaning Environmental Policy Institute.

The report found U.S. aluminum production is expected to increase 67 percent between 2017 and the end of this year because of increased investment. Trump imposed a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum in June of this year.

Read the full story at pbs.org.

