/ / / American manufacturers see growth in 2019 despite headwinds from tariffs

U.S. companies forecast a bright outlook for 2019, with gains across profit, employment, and production, even as an escalation of the trade wars looms.

Almost two-thirds of manufacturers and about 57 percent of service providers expect their revenue in 2019 to surpass 2018’s, though the gain may be smaller than this year’s increase, according to a semiannual survey by the Institute for Supply Management released Monday.

Read the full story at bloomberg.com.