American manufacturers growing at fastest pace in 14 years, ISM finds

By MarketWatch

Sep 05, 2018

The numbers: American manufacturers are on a roll: Business conditions surged in August to a 14-year high, according to a a survey of industry executives.

The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index jumped to a 14-year high of 61.3% last month from 58.1% in July. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast the index to total 57.9%.

Read the full story at https://www.marketwatch.com/story/american-manufacturers-growing-at-fastest-pace-in-14-years-ism-finds-2018-09-04.

