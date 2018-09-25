/ / / 8 strategies to attract millennials to manufacturing

New research from Deloitte, the National Association of Manufacturers, and the Manufacturing Institute indicate that the U.S. public ranks manufacturing as vital to the domestic economy (ranking #4). Yet only 30% of the same group would encourage their children to pursue manufacturing jobs. The outlook is even bleaker for millennials, who rank the industry as their least preferred career destination.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the manufacturing industry. If we pair this negative public perception of manufacturing with increasing retirement rates for baby boomers, we can expect to see a major workforce gap emerge. In fact, another recent study by Deloitte, the National Association of Manufacturers, and the Manufacturing Institute finds that US manufacturing is expected to face a shortage of two million skilled workers over the 2015–2025. It makes sense why manufacturing executives continue to list talent recruitment as a top driver for manufacturing competitiveness.

So, what can manufacturers do to address this problem and attract the next generation workforce to join their ranks? We’ve compiled a list below of eight tips to attract and train millennials for manufacturing careers.

