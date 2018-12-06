Plant Services

/ / / 3 dead, 44 injured in blast at Dominican plastics company

By the Miami Herald

Dec 06, 2018

A big explosion tore through a plastics company in the Dominican Republic’s capital Wednesday, and authorities said at least three people died and 44 were injured.

Among the injured were 13 children at a school in front of the Polyplas company where the explosion occurred, Maria Gomez, a spokeswoman for the country’s National Health Service, told The Associated Press.

Santo Domingo Mayor David Collado told reporters that a boiler exploded and set off a fire at the company in the Villas Agricolas neighborhood.

Read the full story at miamiherald.com.

