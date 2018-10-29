/ / / 2019 EASA Convention & Exposition to be held in Las Vegas

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) will hold its Annual Convention and Exposition from June 30 – July 2, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

The theme for the 2019 Convention is “Navigate the Future”. In announcing the theme, Mr. Gary Byars, EASA Chairman of the Board, remarked, “To truly Navigate the Future, we need to engage with each other and with EASA. Our industry experiences changes and shifts, and with that, EASA must proactively adapt.”

The convention program offers attendees numerous technical and sales/management seminars each day. A companion trade show features the industry’s leading manufacturers and service providers highlighting the latest developments in electric motors, drives and controls, generators, and other electro-mechanical equipment, as well as services to the electro-mechanical industry.

For information on reserving booth space contact Dale Shuter at EASA’s headquarters at 314-993-2220 or dshuter@easa.com, or visit EASA’s Web site at www.easa.com.