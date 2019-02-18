How the Northland Workforce Training Center is educating the next generation of skilled workers

By Matt Glynn for The Buffalo News.

When the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance moved into the Northland Workforce Training Center complex last summer, it was more than a symbolic gesture.

There is lots of interest these days in getting people trained for manufacturing jobs, and the East Side complex is morphing into a manufacturing hub. Buffalo Manufacturing Works, which helps companies innovate, and Insyte Consulting, which provides strategic advice, will move in this year. Training classes at the workforce development center, which is a Buffalo Billion initiative, are under way.

The alliance, which has 184 members, has been outspoken about the need to cultivate more manufacturing workers, in order to close the "skills gap" between unemployed people and unfilled jobs. Peter Coleman, the group's executive director, said the issue is top of mind for manufacturers.

