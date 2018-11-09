AIChE's 2018 gala celebrates women in engineering

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) will celebrate women in engineering — and recognize companies that encourage and benefit from women’s leadership and technical contributions — at the 2018 AIChE gala, to be held on December 11 at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City. Organizations to be honored at the gala include Pfizer Inc and Covestro LLC — two global companies lauded for championing women engineers in their corporate ranks.

The gala will also feature the presentation of the AIChE Foundation’s “Doing a World of Good” Medal to Nance Dicciani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RTM Vital Signs LLC. The award recognizes the achievements of an individual who has advanced societal contributions of engineers. Dicciani will be honored for her leadership, technical contributions, and for her personal commitment to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

Pfizer Inc is being recognized for advancing women in the biopharmaceutical sector. Pfizer Inc has been ranked among the top 50 companies for women executives by the U.S. National Association of Female Executives, and recently received the “Most Women Friendly Employer of the Year" award at the Women in Leadership Middle East and Africa Forum. Covestro — a leading supplier of high-tech polymer materials — will be honored for its promotion of women in manufacturing and corporate leadership. Covestro is also being recognized for its commitment to STEM education programs including greenlight for girls, which aims to introduce more girls and women of all ages to STEM subjects, careers, and role models through fun, interactive events.

