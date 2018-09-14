Put your old wrenches to good use. Transform them into tomahawks.
We all have old or unnecessary tools littering our toolboxes and workshops. Maybe you got a duplicate wrench set as a gift, or maybe you bought the latest and greatest hand tool only to discover that it didn’t live up to the hype. But what do you do with these unused, unloved tools? If you have the right blacksmithing skills and you follow YouTuber Miller Knives’ tutorial, you can transform something as simple as a wrench into a tomahawk.