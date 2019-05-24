How to create an inefficient and dangerous watermelon delivery system

Watermelons are the unsung heroes of YouTube. They consistently sacrifice their lives so that makers around the world can test their outlandish inventions. Got a ridiculously overpowered laser? Test it on a watermelon. Got a dangerous modified saw? Test it on a watermelon. Want to drop something from your newly constructed remote-controlled cargo plane? You get the idea. In a recent video, makers from the YouTube channel FliteTest demonstrate how to construct a watermelon-dropping RC plane.

