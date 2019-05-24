Plant Services

How to create an inefficient and dangerous watermelon delivery system

Submitted by Alexis Gajewski on Fri, 05/24/2019 - 10:36

Watermelons are the unsung heroes of YouTube. They consistently sacrifice their lives so that makers around the world can test their outlandish inventions. Got a ridiculously overpowered laser? Test it on a watermelon. Got a dangerous modified saw? Test it on a watermelon. Want to drop something from your newly constructed remote-controlled cargo plane? You get the idea. In a recent video, makers from the YouTube channel FliteTest demonstrate how to construct a watermelon-dropping RC plane.

 