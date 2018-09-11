How to build your own box-fan-powered drone

Box fans don’t last very long in my house. The pattern is always the same. After a few weeks or months, these poor fans succumb to one tragedy or another, from chewed cords and broken knobs to tragic falls and spray-painting accidents. I’m always purchasing new box fans, and accumulating a graveyard of injured and deceased fans in my garage. But what can be done to rehabilitate these box fans and give them new life? In a recent video, YouTuber FliteTest demonstrates how to transform four box fans into a functional drone.