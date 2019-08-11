DIY backyard rollercoaster might look simple, but it’s actually a wonder of physics and engineering

If you’re like many in the industry today, then you’re nearing the point of retirement. Sure, you’ll miss your job and your co-workers, but the thought of travel, hobbies and relaxation is too tempting to ignore. But what will happen to the volumes of engineering information you’ve acquired over the decades? Will the information be lost to history? Will you pass on your knowledge to the next generation of workers? Or will you use your understanding of physics and engineering to build the world’s best backyard rollercoaster for your grandkids? In a recent video, YouTuber NightHawkInLight speaks with Paul Gregg, a retired aerospace engineer and rollercoaster enthusiast, and demonstrates how to construct your own backyard rollercoaster.