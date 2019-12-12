Decoration double duty: This light-up Christmas tree is also a video game

Whether you make them at home or rescue them from a store, Christmas decorations are a fun and festive way to fill your house and your heart with the holiday spirit. Being a practical person, however, I always wish my holiday décor could do more. Sure, ornaments and garland are fun to look at, but they can’t help you clean the house, cook the meal, or even pass out presents. But what if a DIY Christmas decoration could help you with the difficult holiday task of keeping your entire family entertained? In a recent video, Bob from the YouTube channel I Like To Make Stuff demonstrates how to construct an LED Christmas tree that doubles as a video game.