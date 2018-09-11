Compressed air confab: Share ideas and put them into practice

There’s nothing like an event with industry peers to reinvigorate your focus on what’s happening in the business. The Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia (TPS) took place recently, and we all were reminded why these events matter to the industries that rely on compressed air. Because TPS is a symposium hosted by an academic institution (way to go, Texas A&M Aggies!), its emphasis is on the exchange of ideas. It’s these ideas that help push the industry forward. After the event, the real work of putting those ideas into practice starts. If you weren’t able to attend, take a look below to see where you can push forward.

Efficiency, everyone’s favorite attribute



Improving efficiency is an ongoing effort in almost every space, and it’s no different with compressed air. The symposia recognized efficiency as a priority and offered classes that demonstrated the effort that researchers put into designs meant to reduce efficiency losses. Many manufacturers presented the efficiency capabilities of their latest equipment at the show. These demonstrations showed that manufacturers can achieve greater efficiency with updated compressor designs and system optimization services.

Learnings dating back to the stone age



With progress and innovation come better ways to do things. The industrial internet of things (IIoT) has created an expectation that all manufacturing equipment, including compressors, provide users with insight that can be used to improve processes – and TPS confirmed that we’re getting there. Demonstrations showcased how predictive maintenance improves maintenance schedules for reduced downtime and lower costs and how remote connectivity and automation features operate compressed air equipment so staff can focus on other tasks. All of these enhance processes and move the industry forward, which was great to see.

That eight-letter word we hate



Because reduced downtime is a priority for all operators, it was a prevalent theme at TPS. Everyone in the industry wants longer service life for their equipment. Downtime is an ugly word, and the industry is actively working to avoid it. The show featured “downtime reducers” such as lubricants that last for up to 24,000 hours and compressors that don’t require a shutdown during an oil-filter change.

These are the themes that stood out to me. What stood out to you? Drop me a comment and let me know what piqued your interest. Overall, having so many people in the industry in one place at one time is enough of a mind-meld to generate many ideas that can have an impact on the industry. I’ll be on the lookout to see what spins.