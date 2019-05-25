/ / / Coming Tuesday: The 2019 Class of Influential Women in Manufacturing

On Tuesday, May 28, Putman Media's Influential Women in Manufacturing will announce the 2019 class of IWIM honorees. Following the program's strong and enthusiastic reception across industry in 2018 (its inaugural year), in 2019, IWIM was honored to receive 122 nominations of women who are leading change within their organizations and in the manufacturing industry at large. For the 12-member voting panel, it was clear that nominees' outstanding accomplishments are not only helping drive the manufacturing industry forward but also are serving as an example and an inspiration to the next generation of manufacturing leaders. Check back at PlantServices.com at 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday, May 28, for the official announcement of the 26 members of the 2019 class of Influential Women in Manufacturing.

