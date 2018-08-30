Plant Services playlist: 11 traveling songs for the Road to RxM
Music is a great motivator. Whether you're commuting to work, fixing an ailing machine, or analyzing reports, you can accomplish anything if you have the right playlist. And there is no better playlist than an old-school road-trip mixtape.
As the Plant Services team gears up for the Road to RxM (prescriptive maintenance) track at this year's Smart Industry conference, we know that many of you are planning to make the journey to Illinois to learn, network, and meet your favorite editors. As a thank-you from us to you, here are 11 traveling songs guaranteed to get your toe tapping as you hit the road for the 2018 Smart Industry event.
Willie Nelson - On The Road Again
Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road
Deep Purple - Highway Star
Ray Charles - Hit the Road Jack
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Road Trippin'
Aretha Franklin - Freeway Of Love
Roger Miller - King Of The Road
Grateful Dead - Truckin'
Chuck Berry - Route 66
Johnny Cash - I've Been Everywhere
Cake - The Distance
