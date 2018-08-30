/ / / Decoding the puzzle of industrial cybersecurity

The Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII) recently announced that information-security expert Koushik Subramanian was named director of its National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing, which launched in March with $750,000 in seed funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Prior to his post at DMDII, Subramanian was director of risk and compliance at Uptake Technologies where he led data privacy, risk and information-security initiatives in addition to helping secure newly procured technology. Before Uptake, he worked with Trustwave helping Fortune 1000 companies become compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.

Before we tour DMDII in September during the 2018 Smart Industry Conference, we chatted with Koushik to get his perspective on manufacturing vulnerabilities and cybersecurity concerns in the era of digital transformation. Take a look…

Smart Industry: Why are you joining this new initiative?

Koushik: I love challenges and puzzles. I have spent my entire career in cybersecurity and risk and I was fortunate to be a part of the digital transformation in the payment industry, which shares many parallels with the manufacturing industry. As attacks on the manufacturing industry increase, we need to find innovative and cost-effective ways to protect manufacturers that commonly lack resources or access to talent to help mitigate cyber-risks. It is a huge challenge to elevate the security posture across the entire manufacturing base. DMDII is where manufacturers forge their futures, and integrating cybersecurity strategies into their planning will be of the utmost importance.

