AutomationDirect unveils its Contrinex DW-series of extended and triple-distance proximity sensors
AutomationDirect now offers the Contrinex DW-series of extended and triple-distance proximity sensors in 3mm to 30mm cylindrical and 20mm rectangular styles. With 10 to 30 VDC operating voltage and sensing distances ranging from 1mm to 40mm, cylindrical sensors are available in shielded and unshielded models with nickel silver, nickel silver/chrome, chrome plated brass, or stainless steel housings. DW-series 3mm proximity sensors are fitted with a two-meter axial cable; other sizes offer two-meter axial cable, M8 or M12 quick disconnects. DW-series proximity sensors are designed with an LED status indicator and are available with NPN and PNP, as well as Normally-Open or Normally-Closed outputs. The DW series proximity sensors have an IP67 protection rating and provide complete overload protection.
