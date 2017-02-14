United Electric Controls' Vanguard WirelessHART gas detector works for five years without a battery replacement
United Electric Controls has announced the availability of a WirelessHART gas detector that can monitor the presence of harmful gases for more than five years without a battery replacement. The Vanguard WirelessHART gas detector is engineered to reduce monitoring costs and increase safety by eliminating the need for costly and fixed wiring.
United Electric developed the Vanguard detector in response to the market need for a cost-effective way to add multiple gas measurement points.Vanguard field-interchangeable gas sensor modules detect and record hydrogen sulfide (H2S) or methane (CH4) gas in parts per million (PPM) or percent of lower explosive limits (LELs) respectively, along with network and battery status.
WirelessHART 7.2 technology carries signals to local 128 x 64 pixel digital displays or other IEC 62591 compatible connections — all of which integrate seamlessly with existing supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) or asset management (AMS) systems. The Vanguard detector has been designed and tested to interoperate with Emerson Smart Wireless Gateway 1410 and 1420.
The Vanguard detector can be mounted anywhere and dropped easily into any WirelessHART network by inputting the network I.D. and join key. The unit automatically senses the detector type and configures it automatically. Seamless, plug-and-play interoperability saves additional setup time and effort. Class 1, Div. 1&2 certification and an explosion-proof and intrinsically safe design help ensure trouble-free operation in hazardous environments. The unit also has ATEX and IECEx approvals.
