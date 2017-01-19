Lubriplate introduces its Bio-Synxtreme Hydraulic Fluid Series
These hydraulic fluids are designed for demanding industrial and marine applications requiring environmental sensitivity, fire resistance and excellent anti-wear properties over wide temperature ranges. They are Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG) based fluids that are water free. They do not break down to form sludge and they do not hydrolyze in the presence of water. They do not cause sheen or discoloration on the surface of the water. They are VGP Compliant, Enviornmentally Acceptable Lubricants.
