/ / / / AutomationDirect’s EPS-series sensors are available with measuring ranges from vacuum up to 5800 psig

AutomationDirect’s ProSense line of sensing products now includes the EPS series of digital pressure sensors ideal for industrial pressure measurement and indication in both gas and liquid applications.

EPS-series sensors are available with measuring ranges from vacuum up to 5800 psig. Selectable engineering units such as bar, mbar, kPa, MPa, inches of water column, and inches of mercury can be shown on the digital display. The compact and robust design and construction of the ProSense EPS series withstands extreme shock and vibration, provides high accuracy and reliability, and incorporates the best combination of overpressure, burst pressure and long term stability for each measuring range.

Encased in a stainless steel housing, the EPS-series sensors have a high IP67 ingress protection rating, and achieve their atmospheric pressure reference at the 4-pin M12 electrical connection. The standard 1/4” NPT male process connection allows for direct installation without requiring extra fittings. With no moving parts such as pistons or springs that can stick or break, two solid state switch outputs provide a reliable alternative to mechanical pressure switches; on certain models, the second output can be configured as a scalable analog signal turning the unit into a combination pressure switch and transmitter. The built-in two-color digital display is easy to read from a distance and provides indication of measured pressure and switch setpoints. The display can be set to change color between red and green based on measured value or output status and rotated 180° for inverted installations; two large bright LEDs indicate output status. For optimum visibility, the sensor housing can also be rotated 345° after installation. Simple pushbutton setup allows easy and quick configuration prior to installation without the need for a separate pressure reference gauge.