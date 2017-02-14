Ashcroft's 8008A pressure gauge is designed for accuracy and long-term performance
Ashcroft introduces the 8008A pressure gauge to industrial OEMs looking for a cost-effective quality gauge. This new durable instrument meets the recognized specifications of EN837-1 and ASME B40.100, ensuring accuracy and long-term performance. A corrosion resistant stainless steel case along with liquid fill vibration dampening help extend the service life. The Ashcroft 8008A pressure gauge is a perfect fit for hydraulic systems, compressors and many other demanding applications.
