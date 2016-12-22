/ / / / maxon motor's EPOS4 positioning controller modules can be combined into a ready-to-install compact solution

The first product in maxon motor's new line of positioning controllers is the EPOS4 module with detachable pin headers and two different power ratings. With a connector board, the modules can be combined into a ready-to-install compact solution. The position controllers are suitable for efficient and dynamic control of brushed DC motors and brushless BLDC motors (EC motors) with Hall sensors and encoders up to 750 W continuous power and 1500 W peak power.

maxon motor has equipped its product offering of CANopen positioning motor controllers with more power, better control performance, and additional functionalities. The modular concept also provides for a variety of expansion options with Ethernet-based interfaces, such as EtherCAT or absolute rotary encoders.

The combination of a variety of operating modes and control characteristics like Field Oriented Control (FOC) with multiple analog and digital I/O along with various command options enables applications in a large number of fields from medical technology to robotics. As always, maxon relies on integrated protective devices like the Safe Torque Off (STO) functionality.

Start-up and parameterization are performed with an advanced, intuitive graphical user interface called “EPOS Studio” and menu-controlled wizards. An automatic process for controller tuning has also been part of the package for years. Customers are free to fully dedicate themselves to their real task – developing their devices.