Honeywell's Experion Process Knowledge System Orion features IIoT capabilities
Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) has launched its newest version of Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS) Orion, featuring advanced industrial internet of things (IIoT) capabilities. The new solution will help industrial plants further optimize automation project execution, reduce loop commissioning time, minimize operational risk, and protect intellectual investments while keeping current with today’s technology.
Experion PKS Orion now employs an expanded portfolio of solutions for improving project execution and commissioning, modernizing control system infrastructure, expanding standards compliance and interoperability, and providing a path for continuous technology evolution.
Experion PKS Orion’s major enhancements include:
- Automated device commissioning: Essential to LEAP project execution, auto device commissioning automatically binds control configuration engineered in Honeywell’s secure cloud with field devices connected to any Universal I/O (UIO) channel, reducing loop commissioning time from hours to minutes
- Integration of electrical systems with process control: Experion PKS Orion is the first distributed control system to be used for electrical system control and management, including support for IEC 61850 electrical management.
- Multivariable APC in the controller: Experion Profit Controller moves multivariable predictive control out of the Microsoft operating system and into the Experion Control Execution Environment (CEE), to run directly in the C300 controller and Application Control Environment (ACE) node.
- OneWireless - Universal Wireless IO - Support for all wireless standards: The latest Experion PKS Orion release offers numerous enhancements to its OneWireless Network. The OneWireless Network with Universal Wireless IO connects ISA100 Wireless, WirelessHART and Wi-Fi devices all in one end-to-end redundant, cyber secure network. OneWireless delivers near real-time performance and is scalable up to thousands of IO.
- Next generation Virtualization Premium Platform with fault tolerance: Fault tolerance is a highlight of the Experion PKS virtualization environment and a crucial aspect of LEAP. It optimizes high-availability technology by providing continuous protection for Virtual Machines (VMs) in the case of a host failure.
- Superior IIoT-Ready PLC Solution: Experion PKS Orion further supports Honeywell’s IIoT-ready initiative by leveraging a common HMI plus LEAP project execution for Honeywell’s new ControlEdge PLC. This provides a superior solution with secure connectivity and tight integration with devices from multiple vendors - resulting in easy configuration, efficient operations, and reduced maintenance.
- Automated third-party skid integration via SCADA: Automated skid integration applies our LEAP lean automation project solution to PLC integration. Enhanced third-party integration capabilities require less effort to validate Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Interfaces – reducing rework and retesting when a package program is modified, lessening schedule risk for late changes, and eliminating misalignment of configuration.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments