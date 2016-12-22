Dynatrol Density Systems utilize vibratory principles to provide continuous measurement in-line or in vessels at process conditions
Dynatrol Density Systems are designed for the measurement of density, specific gravity, °Brix, Baumé, API gravity, percent solids, and percent concentration of liquids and slurries. Dynatrol Systems utilize vibratory principles to provide continuous measurement in-line or in vessels at process conditions.
The Dynatrol Density Cell (model CL-10HY) achieves accuracy over a range of process changes in ambient temperature, pressure, viscosity or flow. It satisfies a range of requirements and is available in a spectrum of corrosion resistant. The Dynatrol Density Cells are weather-tight and explosion-proof. There are no motors, bearings, spindles or moving parts to maintain.
The Dynatrol Digital Density Converter (Series 2000) incorporates an on-board microcontroller, is pre-programmed for simple calibration and arrives ready to use on your application. A two-line LCD displays temperature, density, product frequency and status. It has a 4-20MA standard output and a RS-232 two-way communication.
