/ / / / ABB's IRB 1660ID robot is designed for welding and machine tending

ABB Robotics has introduced the IRB 1660ID, its latest compact robot for arc welding and machine tending applications. The IRB 1660ID’s Integrated DressPack design makes it easier to program and simulate predictable cable movements than standard robots with externally routed cables. The decreased cable wear and damage that also results reduce maintenance costs by 50%, and the compact footprint allows for more efficient robot cell layouts, saving valuable space on the factory floor.

To meet the growing demand for superior and even quality in arc welding applications, the IRB 1660ID features a stronger, more rigid upper arm, with a reach of 1.55 m and a payload of 6 kg. It is able to accommodate heavier weld torches, and provides improved wire feeding control near the arc to guarantee high volume production. This, combined with ABB‘s TrueMove technology and the new motion process “Accuracy mode,” provides 0.05 mm path repeatability for excellent welding results.

The Integrated DressPack allows the robot to move at maximum acceleration and speed, enabling fast and reliable movements ideal for machine tending applications. The risk of collision in confined spaces is also eliminated, and the combined 1,390° working range of axes 4, 5 and 6 provides outstanding agility inside CNC machines.