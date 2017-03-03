Video: Workforce development is only as strong as your company's recruitment program
Watch Thomas Wilk explore one of the key finding of our recent workforce survey: industry dissatisfaction with company recruiting programs.
In a recent webinar, "State of the Industry Research: Workforce," Thomas Wilk, chief editor for Plant Services, revealed the results from a workforce survey recently conducted by Plant Services. During his presentation, Thomas explored one of the key finding of the survey: industry dissatisfaction with company recruiting programs.
