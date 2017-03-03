Plant Services

/ / / Video: Workforce development is only as strong as your company's recruitment program

Video: Workforce development is only as strong as your company's recruitment program

Mar 03, 2017

Watch Thomas Wilk explore one of the key finding of our recent workforce survey: industry dissatisfaction with company recruiting programs.

In a recent webinar, "State of the Industry Research: Workforce," Thomas Wilk, chief editor for Plant Services, revealed the results from a workforce survey recently conducted by Plant Services. During his presentation, Thomas explored one of the key finding of the survey: industry dissatisfaction with company recruiting programs.



New Call-to-action
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 