Who's afraid of the smart factory?
Jan 17, 2017
A revolution is stirring in the world’s factories. Industrial robots are breaking out of their cages to work side by side with humans. Autonomous vehicles scoot around factory floors. And factories are improving their links with suppliers, exchanging data and rectifying problems, with minimal human intervention.
But almost half the 1,370 chief executives questioned in PwC’s annual Global CEO survey published this week fear that this latest industrial revolution will feed further distrust among their companies’ stakeholders — whether they be investors, employees or the wider public.
