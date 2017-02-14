What manufacturing execs say are their top barriers to tech advancements
Feb 14, 2017
Do you embrace, fear or ignore technological changes?
Many companies are not yet focused on the technology changes coming to manufacturing, according to Automation Alley's annual technology report, released Feb. 13.
"We discovered both technology and manufacturing executives lack awareness of Industry 4.0," said Automation Alley CEO Tom Kelly in the report. "And even for the companies who are beginning to transition to this new era of manufacturing, barriers to technology adoption remain."
Executives "reported that the top barriers to technological advancements within their organizations are cost, uncertainty about which technology supplier has the best solution, and employees who are reluctant to change."
Read the full story at mlive.com.
