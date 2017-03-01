Plant Services

UofA Hope-Texarkana adds on-campus internships to technical and industrial programs

By Alex Barlow, for TXK Today

Mar 01, 2017

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana recently began an internship program between the Technical and Industrial (T&I) Division and the Facilities, Grounds and Maintenance Department at the college.

The internship allows T&I students to gain hands-on work experience while working towards their degree or certificate. A total of seven students, one from each T&I program, participate in the internship program.

“The maintenance internship program provides a unique opportunity for students to receive quality hands-on training that is necessary to be successful in the maintenance industry. Our goal in starting this innovative program is to invest in our students both inside and outside the classroom by allowing them to work on campus,” said Terry Tubbs, UAHT Physical Plant Director, and Internship Coordinator.

