U.S. manufacturing production rises for sixth straight month
Mar 20, 2017
Output at U.S. manufacturers rose in February for a sixth consecutive month, underscoring a sustained rebound in the industry.
The 0.5 percent gain at factories, which make up 75 percent of overall industrial output, matched the prior month’s advance, marking the best back-to-back performance in three years, a Federal Reserve report showed Friday.
Read the full story at bloomberg.com.
