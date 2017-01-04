Plant Services

/ / / U.S. manufacturing, construction sectors shine as year ended

U.S. manufacturing, construction sectors shine as year ended

By Reuters

Jan 04, 2017

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

U.S. factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in December amid a surge in new orders and rapidly rising raw material prices, indicating that some of the drag on manufacturing from prolonged dollar strength and a slump in oil prices was fading.

Other data on Tuesday showed U.S. construction spending hit a 10-1/2-year high in November, providing a boost to a fourth-quarter economic growth estimate. The reports suggested President-elect Donald Trump would inherit a strong economy, with a labor market that is near full employment, from the Obama administration.

Read the full story at reuters.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 