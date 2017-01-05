Plant Services

U.S. manufacturers brace for Trump's next targets

U.S. manufacturers brace for Trump's next targets

By NPR

Jan 05, 2017

When Donald Trump takes to Twitter, some companies shudder.

This week, Ford Motor Co. said it would scrap a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico in favor of expanding an existing one in Michigan. That happened on the same day the president-elect tweeted criticism of General Motors for manufacturing its Chevy Cruze vehicles in Mexico.

Economist Barry Bosworth of the Brookings Institution says of companies that produce consumer goods: "They can't afford bad publicity."

Read the full story at npr.org.

