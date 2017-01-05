U.S. manufacturers brace for Trump's next targets
Jan 05, 2017
When Donald Trump takes to Twitter, some companies shudder.
This week, Ford Motor Co. said it would scrap a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico in favor of expanding an existing one in Michigan. That happened on the same day the president-elect tweeted criticism of General Motors for manufacturing its Chevy Cruze vehicles in Mexico.
Economist Barry Bosworth of the Brookings Institution says of companies that produce consumer goods: "They can't afford bad publicity."
Read the full story at npr.org.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments