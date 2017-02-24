/ / / U.S. factory CEOs to Trump: Jobs exist; skills don't

Plant Services

By Christopher S. Rugaber for the Associated Press

Feb 24, 2017

President Donald Trump brought two dozen manufacturing CEOs to the White House on Thursday and declared their collective commitment to restoring factory jobs lost to foreign competition.

Yet some of the CEOs suggested that there were still plenty of openings for U.S. factory jobs but too few qualified people to fill them. They urged the White House to support vocational training for the high-tech skills that today's manufacturers increasingly require — a topic Trump has seldom addressed.

Read the full story at chicagotribune.com.

