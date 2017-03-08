Trump's proposed 20% Mexican import tax gets mixed reaction from manufacturers
Mar 08, 2017
When Tim Perry, president of Precision Metal Technologies Inc., heard about President Donald Trump's suggested 20 percent tariff on imports from Mexico, he quickly stopped plans to open a Texas plant.
The Rolling Meadows-based manufacturer of components is growing and a new plant in San Antonio would have opened later this year. It would have offered new jobs and a chance to nurture additional growth. Perry tabled the plan because he is worried about more than taxes.
"This tariff on imported products from Mexico could lead to a trade war, then that would be a problem for us," Perry said.
