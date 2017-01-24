Trump meets with auto execs, pushes for more U.S. manufacturing
Jan 24, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump met Tuesday with executives from the Big 3 American automakers, urging them to expand their manufacturing in the United States rather than overseas.
"I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!" Trump said on his Twitter account.
Trump has warned the business executives he will try to get Congress to approve a "substantial border tax," perhaps 35 percent, on companies that move manufacturing out of the country and then bring their products back to the U.S. to sell to American consumers. The new president has promised to "massively" cut government regulations and taxes as a lure to keep American companies in the U.S.
