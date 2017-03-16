Trump, easing emissions rule, vows to expand auto jobs
President Trump came to the heart of the auto industry on Wednesday with a manifesto for American manufacturing: to remove the shackles of regulation and restore an age of industrial glory.
Granting the automakers their top wish, Mr. Trump halted an initiative by the Obama administration to impose stringent fuel-economy standards by 2025 — rules meant to cut carbon emissions and meet international commitments to address climate change.
Instead, Mr. Trump vowed to keep cutting regulations as a means to accelerate economic growth and add new jobs.
