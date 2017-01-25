Toyota joins rivals in promoting previously planned U.S. growth, announces $600 million Indiana expansion
Jan 25, 2017
Japanese automaker Toyota joined the parade of manufacturers seeking to highlight their U.S. investments in the President Trump age with an announcement Tuesday that it would expand its Princeton, IN, factory.
Following criticism from Trump over its investments in Mexico, Toyota said Tuesday that it would add 400 jobs at the Indiana plant to bolster production capacity for the Highlander sport-utility vehicle.
Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin confirmed that the $600 million Indiana investment was already in the works before Trump's victory in November's election.
Read the full story at usatoday.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments