'The relentless pace of automation': How to make sure everyone benefits as AI advances
Feb 14, 2017
It is uncertain how long it will take for driverless trucks and cars to take over the roads. For now, any so-called autonomous vehicle will require a driver, albeit one who is often passive. But the potential loss of millions of jobs is Exhibit A in a report issued by the outgoing U.S. administration in late December. Written by President Obama’s top economic and science advisers, “Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Economy” is a clear-eyed look at how fast-developing AI and automation technologies are affecting jobs, and it offers a litany of suggestions for how to deal with the upheaval.
The report notes that the imminent problem is not that robots will hasten the day when there is no need for human workers. Instead, it is far more concerned with the transition in our economy that is already under way: the types of jobs available are rapidly changing.
Read the full perspective at technologyreview.com.
