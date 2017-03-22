Thank these riveting robots for planes that don't fall apart
Mar 22, 2017
If you feel like you’ve taken a beating after spending eight hours on a plane, try spending a shift on the assembly line that rolls out the flying metal tubes you so hate. It takes two humans to install each of the more than 60,000 rivets that hold a Boeing 777 together: one firing the rivet gun, the other holding the steel bucking bar that forces the fastener into place. The benefits of this tiring job include repetitive stress injuries to the arms, back, and shoulders.
To improve life on the line, Boeing took a note from Kenny Chesney: no shoulders, no back, no problems. In other words, it brought in robots.
Read the full story at wired.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments