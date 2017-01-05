Plant Services

/ / / Take a glimpse inside the Tesla plant

Take a glimpse inside the Tesla plant

By Laura Putre, for Industry Week

Jan 05, 2017

New Call-to-action

The Model S takes shape with sheets of aluminum "placed in a hydraulic press machine and stamped into 3-dimensional fenders, hood panels, doors and roofs," according to Tesla. "Stamped aluminum saves about half the weight of steel and the decrease in weight enables us to increase overall vehicle efficiency."

The plant, purchased in 2010, is 5.3 million square feet. From 1984 to 2009, it housed New United Motor Manufacturing Inc., a joint venture between Toyota and General Motors that produced 500,000 cars per year. The Tesla factory produces about 100,000 cars per year.

See the full slideshow.

Robots

 

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 