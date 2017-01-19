Plant Services

Survey shows signs of optimism in manufacturing

By Milwaukee Business News

Jan 19, 2017

Despite slight overall dips in sales and profitability last year, Midwest manufacturers are generally optimistic about making capital investments moving forward, according to the latest survey from Wauwatosa, WI-based professional development organization The Paranet Group.

Roughly four in 10 respondents said they are planning facility changes this year, with 46 percent of that group saying they would remodel existing facilities, 31 percent planning additions and 23 percent planning a new building.

For the entire group, 88 percent said they are planning to make capital equipment investments in 2017, an almost 6 percentage point increase over last year.

Read the full story at biztimes.com.

