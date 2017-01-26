Study: Driverless cars could save U.S. $300B a year
Jan 26, 2017
Self-driving cars could eventually save the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars because of a dramatic reduction in traffic crashes, according to a new study.
GPS tracking company Global Positioning Specialists found that the U.S., which loses more money on car crashes than any other country in the world, could save $306 billion a year due to the impacts of autonomous and connected vehicles.
But self-driving cars can create their own set of safety issues, and any bumps in the road could deliver a major setback for their widespread adoption. Some have also worried about the impact of robot cars replacing human drivers in trucking, freight, ride-hailing and other sectors of the transportation industry.
Read the full story at thehill.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments